Panel members question irregular water supply in Mumbai, BMC denies cuts

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it clear that it has not adopted any water cuts after elected representatives targeted the BMC over irregular water supply in several areas across the city.

At the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, councillors from various political parties raised complaints about water cuts and irregular water supply in areas including south Mumbai, Andheri and Bandra. However, the BMC said these problems were due to technical errors.

It also said that there is no water cut in place as of now and the possibility of water cuts after Diwali will be decided after revaluation.

“We cannot deny that there have been complaints from across the city, but it is not due to decrease in release of water. It is due to technical errors,” Ashok Tawadia, chief engineer, Hydraulic Engineering (HE) department, said.

He said that some of the instances had occurred due to errors in on-going work like the September 25-26, work on the Powai-Veeravalli surface pipeline of 2.2 kilometers, which led to development of air pockets in the pipeline.

“The power failure at the Pise-Panjrapur water treatment plant on October 5 and various other pipeline bursts across the city have led to this situation,” Tawadia said.

He said that at present, 3,800 million litres of water is being released daily as per routine, which means there is no dip in water supply from the resources.

“The shortage of water could be due to the October heat. In case of any water cuts, the committee will be informed and updated,” he said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 00:52 IST