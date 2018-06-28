Panvel water woes likely to end in 2 days as Dehrang dam overflows

Following incessant rain over the past the weekend and on Monday, Dehrang dam filled beyond its capacity. Water from the dam is overflowing into Gadhi river.

Once water level stabilises, it will be supplied to Panvel city, whose residents are suffering from acute water shortage.

Ganesh Deshmukh, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) chief, said, “Owing to a good rainfall in the catchment area, water level of the dam has increased. In summer, it had bottomed out owing to which we had to impose water cuts. Now that the dam is overflowing, the city is likely to receive uninterrupted water supply within a day or two.”

He added a plan to conserve water is in place, so Panvel residents do not face water crisis next year.

“We will coordinate with Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Mahabharata (Cidco) so that adequate water level is maintained and residents don’t suffer during summer,” Deshmukh said.

Panvel city gets 12 MLD water from Dehrang dam daily. However, the supply stops from March to June because the dam gets almost empty.

PCMC then relies on MJP for water supply to the city. This year too, residents suffered acute water shortage during which they received water on every alternate day and at times once after three days.

With regular shutdowns by MJP to repair its pipelines and Tata Power not releasing water into Patalganga river on holidays, situation in Panvel had become precarious.

More than 60,000 cubic metre silt was removed from the dam recently, which PCMC said will help increase its water holding capacity and lessen the city’s water woes in 2019.

Jamir Lengrekar, deputy municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The dam is overflowing. Since it has a lot of mud, the turbidity is high. If large quality of alum is used to clean it, taste of the water changes. We will allow the water to settle down and start supplying water to Panvel city after two days.”

Saving water

PCMC is all set to prepare a plan for supplying available water in the region. MLA Prashant Thakur asked the administration to prepare a plan for water sources of PCMC. He also said that water from overflowing Dehrang dam should not be waste and must be supplied to the citizens at the earliest.

A review meeting was held at PCMC headquarters to ensure the available water is enough until the next monsoon.

PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh provided details on the present status of water sources in the city. Discussion was held on PCMC’s participation in Amrut Yojana scheme of the state, development plan for water and schemes proposed in the future.

Thakur and Deshmukh agreed to follow up with the state to get funds under scheme. They also said efforts will be made to get water from Kondhane and Balganga dams. It was decided that a plan will be chalked out to make optimum use of water from Dehrang and other sources.

— With inputs from Padmja Sinha