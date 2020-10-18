e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Parents rely on school recommendations for ed-tech solutions: Survey

Parents rely on school recommendations for ed-tech solutions: Survey

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:57 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

Close to 42% parents trust education apps recommended by schools and teachers states a nationwide survey conducted with participation of over 10,000 parents.

The survey was conducted by Flowbook, an online education platform to understand online education, its reach and benefits to students and parents post-Covid-19.

Interestingly, 54% parents said they were aware and were clear on what to expect from an online or ed-tech company before using its services. Another 18% parents looked for accessibility and convenience. The 44% make their decision based on the customer experience and the home environment so that their children can easily adapt to the app. In western India which consists of Maharashtra, 68% parents said that they were aware of how to use technology for educational purposes. In rural India, however, the awareness about online learning existed in only 34% parents surveyed.

While asked about the amount of money that parents were willing to spend on the education of their children, up to 64% parents said that they would spend about 25% of their income. Many parents who could not use ed-tech platforms (38%) said that the higher costs involved in subscribing to them are a key reason.

Arjun Reddy, chief executive officer of Flowbook said, “The survey has helped us to understand that India is adopting the online model of studies and the lockdown has somehow benefited to experience the same. Heavily priced models make a business sustainable in the short run. But what really helps the majority of Indian parents is a monthly model where parents retain the choice to pay or discontinue if they don’t find value in what is being offered to their children.”

Parents said that with the risks around the physical reopening of schools, many were still preferring online study platforms, along with their regular online school. “Children cannot go for coaching and thus need additional guidance with respect to studies. Online platforms allow them to choose their subjects and get help,” said Ritu Saha, a Malad-based parent.

top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In