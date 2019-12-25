e-paper
Party time: Bars open till 5am; wine shops till 1.30am

Party time: Bars open till 5am; wine shops till 1.30am

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:42 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra state excise department allowed liquor shops, beer bars, and permit rooms to remain open and serve liquor late on Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas Day (December 25), and New Year’s Eve (December 31).

As per the notification released by the excise department, liquor and wine shops will be allowed to conduct business till 1.30am, while permit rooms and beer bars can be kept open till 5am.

“We have decided to allow liquor and wine shops to operate till 1.30am and permit rooms to operate till 5am so that everyone can enjoy the festive season,” said commissioner of state excise, Prajakta Varma.

The regular deadline for liquor shops is 10.30pm, and 1.30am for permit rooms and beer bars.

Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has welcomed the move. Shivanand Shetty, president, AHAR, said, “We welcome this move by the government. Mumbai is a city that loves to party and the party-goers will have a good time this year too. This move is not only great for party-goers but also great for the hotel and restaurant business.”

However, while revellers can enjoy the extended deadlines, they will have to purchase liquor permits when they consume alcoholic drinks.

The excise department will also issue one-day permits for liquor for parties organised at restaurants or halls that do not have regular permits to sell and serve liquor.

These permits will be available at a licence fee of ₹12,000.

The excise department has also advised permit rooms and party organisers to avoid the purchase of spurious liquor or alcohol brought illegally into Mumbai from other states or cities.

The department has deputed 250 vigilance squads to monitor whether the rules are followed.

