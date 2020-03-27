e-paper
Passengers from MMR use sea route to Ratnagiri illegally amid coronavirus lockdown

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:18 IST
Bardi Chatterjee
Ratnagiri district collector Lakshminarayan Mishra, in a letter to and Maharashtra police and various state bodies in-charge of marine transport on Thursday, expressed concerns over a large number of passengers making their way to Ratnagiri district using fishing boats from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai amind lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and posing health risks for the residents in the district. An official from the district administration, requesting anonymity, said so far two large fishing vessels carrying 35 people had arrived across two different landing points along the district. All 35 people have been kept in isolation at a local school in Guhagar.

