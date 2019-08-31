Passengers in Mumbai who lost cash on train get GRP cheques

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:23 IST

Five commuters were given a pleasant surprise by the Borivli Government Railway Police (GRP) officers recently when they were handed over a cheque equivalent to the amount they were robbed off during their travel by the city’s local trains. The cheques were collectively worth ₹30,000.

The commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar has made changes to increase transparency within the GRP. Sengaonkar said the step would increase accountability among officers.

GRP officers said that earlier, after a case of theft or robbery was registered they would investigate and arrest the robber. After recovering the stolen cash, they used to hand it over to the court.

After the court orders, the police used to ask the commuter to the police station and hand the cash over to him. However, now police officers have been asked to hand over a cheque instead of the cash to commuters.

“We have started the practice and already given five cheques worth ₹30,000 to commuters who had got cash stolen on the local trains,” said Bhaskar Pawar, senior police inspector of Borivli GRP. Officers said that at least 60 to 70 cases of mobile, gold or bag theft across the 138 railway stations are registered across the city every day.

