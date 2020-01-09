e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Patripool rail overbridge to be ready by March: MSRDC

Patripool rail overbridge to be ready by March: MSRDC

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:57 IST
Sajana Nambiar
The work on the new Patripool railway over bridge (ROB) will be completed by March this year, claimed officials of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The officials reviewed the on-going work of the bridge on Wednesday.

“All the technical hurdles in the project are cleared and now there is no reason for the delay. We expect the work to be complete by March-end,” said an MSRDC official, who did not wish to be named.

The work of building a two-lane RoB started in December 2018 after the unsafe 104-year- old Patripool bridge was dismantled by the Central Railway (CR).

The closure of the bridge on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch has added to the traffic problems in the city.

“The girders is being made in Hyderabad and will soon be brought to the city,” said the officer.

The railways will announce two mega blocks to install the girders.

The officials claimed that the work for the third bridge, which is also proposed, will begin in a few months. At present, there is only one two-lane Patripool bridge opened for traffic.

