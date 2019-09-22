Pawan Hans hiring CMD even as privatisation is underway

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:49 IST

At a time when loss-making Pawan Hans is in the process of being privatised, the helicopter company has issued a notice inviting applicants for the post of its chairman and managing director (CMD). The notice, posted on the aviation ministry’s website, does not make it mandatory for the candidates to be from the field of aviation.

Currently, the senior-most employee of Pawan Hans — headed by the joint secretary (JS) of the aviation ministry — is acting as the CMD and assisting the JS. Meanwhile, the deadline for its expression of interest for privatisation has been extended for the second time till September 26. The spokesperson of the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), said, “Even during privatisation, a regular CMD is needed. At present, the joint secretary is holding additional charge. Qualifications in the advertisement are placed as per the recommendations of the search committee.”

The notice on the ministry’s website reads: “The applicant... should possess experience of at least three years in the post of GM [general manager] equivalent or above in a PSU [public sector unit]..Knowledge of aviation industry is desirable. Overall work experience of 20 years and above is desirable.”

The MoCA also stated that government officials of the rank of JS or a rank equivalent to major general in the Army, Navy or Air Force on the date of application will be eligible for consideration on immediate absorption basis.

Some Pawan Hans pilots questioned the need to hire a CMD when the company was already being handled by the JS. A senior official privy to the development said, “The organisation is at a critical stage and now, if it gets a head from a non-aviation background, more time will be wasted in trying to get it back on track.”

