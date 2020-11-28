Pending work on Thakurli parallel road gets Kalyan-Dombivli civic body nod

mumbai

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:37 IST

With the launching of the girder of Patripool Rail Over Bridge (RoB), the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has now also given a push to 100m patch of the Thakurli parallel road that was stuck for more than four years. The patch on this 1.5 km road was unfinished due to the land dispute.

The officials of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed that the work would be completed in a month.

This pending portion of the 1.5km road had been causing congestion on the Patripool bridge as the commuters taking the parallel road had to take another narrow lane to reach the bridge.

Executive engineer Jagdish Kore said, “The work on the remaining stretch of the road has already started. It will be taken up with topmost priority as it connects the Patripool bridge and once the bridge is ready, this road should also be open for the vehicles.”

The Patripool ROB was dismantled in November 2018 and is presently under construction by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The bridge is expected to be ready by January 2021.

“This portion of the road was pending due to a land dispute that has been resolved by the civic commissioner,” added Kore. The land belonged to a private party and there was a dispute between the party and the civic body over compensation.

This particular road helps connect Kalyan-Thakurli-Dombivli cities. Presently, those going towards Thakurli take the parallel road through a narrow lane that passes by the Kachoregaon.

“The Thakurli parallel road, which was built for easy connectivity between Kalyan and Dombivli, did not serve the purpose due to the pending portion. Vehicles taking the parallel road used to flow freely on the road and later get stuck at the Kachoregaon road as the entry of the road that connects the bridge was not ready,” said Umesh Pawar, 30, who takes the parallel road to connect Dombivli for work.

The Thakurli parallel road had been built with the purpose of giving road connectivity when the railway service is disrupted.

The KDMC had passed the project to concretise the road in March 2013. However, the work for the parallel road began a year later as it faced land acquisition hurdles.