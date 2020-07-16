e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Plans on for FYJC admissions

Plans on for FYJC admissions

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:20 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

With the entire application process for First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) moving online, city colleges are now planning the way ahead to conduct the admission process, following safety norms.

“A lot of our staff members stay in the suburbs and in places far from the college. Coming to the college will be tough for them. While we can arrange pick-up and drop facility for them, there is definitely a lot of risk involved,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind college, Churchgate. The college has also started looping in its student council to ensure a smooth admission process.

Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College, Mulund, said verification of documents can be a major challenge. “On the first day, 800 parents come to us to confirm their admissions and this is not possible this year. We have to find a way to provisionally admit students and check their documents later,” he said.

This year, the education department has announced that the entire admission process for FYJC would be online. Students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region can begin filling Part 1 of their application forms, which consist of basic details, from July 26 on the official website of the deputy directorate- https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in . From July 16 to 24, the website would allow students to fill mock registration forms to get them acquainted with the system. The process of filling Part 2 of the form would begin after results of SSC exams are declared.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In