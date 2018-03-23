Plastic ban: BMC may start pilot project in one ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to come up with a standard operating procedure for implementation of plastic ban, next week.

Nidhi Chaudhari, deputy municipal commissioner involved in the planning process, said they will meet municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Monday. Civic officials said they are likely to test the implementation procedure in one of the administrative wards as pilot project.

The civic body wants to prioritise awareness among citizens on use of plastic and introduce ward-level inspections in shops and markets by ‘plastic ban squads’.

Consumers have between 15 days and one month, and manufacturers have up to three months to make changes, before the punitive action for violation begins.

Santosh Shetty, president of Indian Hotel and Restaurants Association (AHAR), said, “We can use cloth bags as an alternative to plastic. What about plastic food-containers and cutlery? Party caterers will be grossly affected. The government has to provide feasible options.”

Hiten Bheda, president of All India Plastic Manufacturers Association (AIPMA), said, “We have conveyed to the state ban is not the solution. It will cause economic distress to industries that need at least six months to cope. The chief minister has not taken our suggestions into consideration.”

Last year, BMC carried out awareness drives to curb the use of plastic in the city’s municipal markets in Dadar, Vile Parle, Mulund, Malad, and Kanjurmarg. According to a civic official who did not wish to be named, registered women self-help groups will soon be allotted a space in each of the 96 civic markets to sell cloth and paper bags to customers.

Chaudhari said, “We will decide on the plastic ban squads for inspection, a communication procedure and role of nodal officers and different departments such as planning and education departments. We might focus on one ward before implementing the ban across the city. However, all this yet to be approved by the municipal commissioner.”