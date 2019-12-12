PMC Bank fraud: Court sends 3 ex-directors to judicial custody

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:35 IST

The three former directors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, arrested in the ₹6,670-crore scam, were sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a city magistrate court on Wednesday.

Former directors of the bank, Jagdish Mookhey, Trupti Bane, and Mukti Bavisi, were arrested on December 3 for their alleged involvement in the fraud.

“The probe has not revealed any illegitimate money transactions to these directors’ accounts so far,” an EOW officer, who is part of investigation, said, adding “it is believed they were aware of the illegal activities and deliberately turned a blind eye”.

Investigators are awaiting forensic auditors’ report on PMC Bank as well as HDIL group of companies, before filing a charge sheet in the case by the end of this month.