e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / PMC Bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests positive for Covid-19

PMC Bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:06 IST
Suraj Ojha and Vijay Kumar Yadav
Suraj Ojha and Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the ₹6,670 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam and director of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), lodged in the Arthur Road central prison, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Wadhawan was admitted to JJ Hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. He tested positive on Friday and was shifted to GT Hospital, which is a dedicated Covid facility. Hospital sources said that his condition is stable now.

Deepak Pandey, inspector-general of police (south range) confirmed the development and said that the jail authority would now ask six inmates who were in close contact with Wadhawan in the Arthur Road jail, to undergo Covid-19 test. This includes Wadhawan’s son Sarang Wadhawan as well.

Wadhawan and his son Sarang were arrested on October 3, 2019, by the economic offence wing (EOW) in Mumbai after they were named in the FIR registered by Reserve Bank of India on September 30.

EOW in their charge sheet claimed that Rakesh Wadhawan is the key accused of the fraud as the ‘patriarch’ of the HDIL’s business. He gradually plotted the fraud and obtained loans from the bank with the help of other accused, the agency alleged. The police investigation has revealed that HDIL accounted for 73% of the bank’s total loan book.

On September 23, 2019, the RBI had placed restrictions on PMC Bank and barred it from proceeding fresh loans or accepting deposits.

The EOW has arrested a total of 15 people in the case. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In