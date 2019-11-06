e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Police in state on high alert ahead of SC’s Ayodhya verdict

mumbai Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:02 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, expected before November 17, Maharashtra police is making special arrangements to ensure law and order is maintained in the state. Police said all leaves have been cancelled, and that they would make a list of suspects, take preventive action and conduct meetings with ‘peace committees’ – comprising activists and community leaders – to dispel rumours and misinformation.

On Saturday, state director general of police Subodh Jaiswal called a high-level meeting that included all inspector generals and commissioners. According to those at the meeting, police personnel have been instructed to keep an eye out for miscreants and anti-social elements. The cyber cell of police stations have also been asked to curb misinformation online

“All leaves and weekly offs for policemen across the state have been cancelled until further order,” said a police officer. “Those in charge have been asked to make a list of people whose names were mentioned in the FIR for the 1993 riots. We will keep a watch on them” said the officer.

