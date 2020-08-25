e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Police to file FIR against 5 in Raigad building collapse in Maharashtra

Police to file FIR against 5 in Raigad building collapse in Maharashtra

Raigad superintendent of police (SP) Anil Paraskar said the FIR would be filed against the builder and four others: the contractor, engineer, architect, and the building consultant.

mumbai Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:49 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Mahad (Raigad)
People console each other at the site of the building collapse, in Mahad on Tuesday.
People console each other at the site of the building collapse, in Mahad on Tuesday. (PTI)
         

A day after a five-storeyed building collapsed in Mahad town of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which is located around 170 kilometres (km) from Mumbai, police said they had started the process of filing the first information report (FIR) against five people.

Also read: PM Modi extends condolences to families of victims of Raigad building collapse

Raigad superintendent of police (SP) Anil Paraskar said the FIR would be filed against the builder and four others: the contractor, engineer, architect, and the building consultant.

The SP said the collapsed building had 95 residents. “Fortunately, 75 had managed to come out before the incident occurred. The person, who died in the incident, is not a resident of the building. He has been identified as Sameer Sayyed,” he added.

Maharashtra minister for urban development Eknath Shinde, who visited the site, said the police have been instructed to book all those responsible for the incident. “We will not spare anyone. Information is being gathered on whether structural audit of this building was conducted.”

Aditi Tatkare, guardian minister for Raigad district, said a committee would be formed to probe the incident. “The panel will investigate how and why this happened. Structural audit will also be carried out of other buildings to prevent similar incidents,” Tatkare said.

tags
top news
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5
Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In