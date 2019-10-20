e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Portion of Mumbra bypass caves in, hits traffic

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:32 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A small portion of Mumbra bypass road caved in on Sunday, affecting traffic on the Kalyan-bound road.

Regional Disaster Management Cell officials barricaded the spot after the incident.

“The three-foot-deep hole has exposed the iron rods on the road. The concrete layer has been washed away, leading to caving in of a portion of the road,” said a traffic officer from Mumbra.

“We have informed the public works department (PWD) about the cave-in on the lane towards Kalyan side. The spot is 200m from Retibunder, Mumbra. Officials have said they would repair the road soon. Till then, the spot will be barricaded,” said the officer.

The 7-km-long stretch (Mumbra bypass) from Retibunder to Y junction has undergone repair work last year. The road is filled with potholes.

Motorists have been complaining about the pathetic road for years. Light showers on Sunday worsened the road’s condition.

“We have written to the authorities, including PWD, many times since 2008 about the poor condition of the road. The bypass has been repaired several times. Till now, around ₹20 crore has been spent on the repair work. Recently, it was repaired at a cost of ₹8 crore. But, the road is still in a bad condition,” said Arif Iraqi, 44, a citizens’ activist from Mumbra.

The PWD officials did not answer the phone.

Mumbra bypass is one of the major connectivity from Thane to Diva, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai. Every day, around 15,000 containers and thousands of light vehicles pass through Mumbra bypass.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:32 IST

top news
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News