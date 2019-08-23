Post pothole pictures and tag Mumbai civic body: NCP’s new campaign

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:42 IST

The Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will initiate an online campaign on Friday against potholes on city roads. Party leaders and activists will click pictures of potholes and post them on Twitter and tag the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) using #KhaddeKaAdda and #MumbaiPotholes.

NCP’s Mumbai president Nawab Malik said, “We have asked NCP activists to start clicking pictures and post them online tagging the BMC. Then we will ask the BMC how many of these roads have been repaired of the total identified during the campaign. We will force the civic body to repair the roads.”

He added the campaign will continue until city roads become pothole-free.

He claimed the city had around 25,000 potholes and appealed to the citizens to participate in the campaign if they want to get rid of the problem. Rejecting BMC’s claim that the city has only 400-500 potholes, Malik said, “Mumbai has around 25,000 potholes and with this campaign we will conducting social audit of potholes on city roads.”

Even as BMC claims that it is working dedicatedly to ensure pothole-free roads, its own data proves that there is a 150% rise in potholes between 2014 and 2019, compared to the 2009-2014 period.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:42 IST