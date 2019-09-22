Pothole-free roads in Mumbai, cleaner toilets on citizens’ manifesto

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:16 IST

Pothole-free roads, encroachment-free and disabled-friendly footpaths; no hawking within 150m of railway stations; clean toilets — these are few of the demands that 350 citizens have compiled to create a ‘Mumbaikars Manifesto’ before upcoming the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Curated by Roads of Mumbai, a Twitter handle that highlights issues related to roads, public infrastructure, transport and traffic discipline, the manifesto will be shared with all political parties contesting elections.

Some of the other demands in the manifesto are automatic doors in local trains and BEST buses; immediate implementation of the Motor Vehicles Amended Act, 2019; a separate Twitter handle for Mumbai traffic police like all other government agencies; and a central agency for all road complaints dealt by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had, in its 2014 manifesto, stated that the sidewalks will be broadened and made available for pedestrians. However, uneven and encroached footpaths continue to be seen in most parts of Mumbai. “We asked people to contribute as it is important for political parties to know that Mumbaiites just want basic infrastructure in place. Mumbai is the financial capital, but the infrastructure has deteriorated in the past few years,” said the person handling the account, requesting anonymity. Many other citizen groups are also in the process of creating a manifesto. Dhaval Shah, founder of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Members Association, said the organisation will be releasing their demands next week.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:16 IST