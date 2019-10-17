Potholes in Kharghar repaired hours beforePM’s visit

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:34 IST

Navi Mumbai

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kharghar on Wednesday, the major roads leading to the venue were repaired.

The residents of Kharghar have been complaining about bad roads for a long time but no effort had been taken to repair potholes.

Ramesh Giri, executive engineer, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), said, “The road repair work has been going on in Kharghar. We repaired roads as many would be coming for the PM’s rally.”

The pothole-riddled roads at Sector 7, 20, 25 and 30 in Kharghar have been repaired within a few hours.

“The entire road was full of potholes when I passed through the stretch on Tuesday but there are no potholes. All of a sudden, the authorities have become efficient and repaired most potholes,” said Ravindra Pal, 40, a Kharghar resident.

As most of the roads have been levelled, residents are happy with the VIP visit.

“We had approached Cidco many times and had asked them to fix the damaged roads which have been leading to minor accidents every day. But, they conveniently said it would be done later. But because of a VIP visit, work has been completed overnight,” said Suman Raje, 46, a Kharghar resident.

Officials have been doing quick-fix work and filling most potholes with tar.

“There are no roads in Kharghar which have not developed potholes. Thanks to PM’s visit, we at least have better roads,” said Gurav Joshi, 35, a Sector 20 resident.

Residents’ association of Kharghar has written to Cidco many times to fix potholes.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:34 IST