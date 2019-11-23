Power utility engineer arrested for taking ₹50K bribe in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:28 IST

An engineer of state-run power firm MSEDCL was on Friday arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from an electricity consumer to reduce his bill, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused, Vishal Bagul, 32, a junior engineer with the Warsoli branch of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd) at Alibag in adjoining Raigad district demanded a bribe of ₹1.10 lakh from the consumer to reduce his power bill of ₹2,47,560, an ACB official said.

The aggrieved consumer lodged a complaint with the Thane range of ACB, which laid a trap and arrested Bagul while accepting the first instalment of ₹50,000, said additional superintendent of police (Thane Range ACB) Mukund Hatote.