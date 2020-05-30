e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on June 1: IMD

Pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on June 1: IMD

mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 00:18 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The weather bureau on Friday issued a warning for rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and Palghar from June 1. Thane, too, could witness showers from May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai’s district rainfall warning said. It also predicted rain and thundershowers, with lightning and gusty winds, for parts of south Konkan from May 31. “A low pressure area is likely to form over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea around May 31. It is likely to form into a depression and move north-north-westwards towards the west coast, leading to rain and thundershowers...,” said an IMD official.

Thundershowers have been predicted for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and isolated areas in Vidarbha from May 31.

The official onset date of the south-west monsoon over Mumbai was declared as June 11.

top news
Donald Trump announces termination of US-China ties, to end special treatment for Hong Kong
Donald Trump announces termination of US-China ties, to end special treatment for Hong Kong
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In