Probe ordered into delayed release of funds to Bhima-Koregaon panel

mumbai

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:23 IST

A day after the two-member commission probing the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence threatened to wind up prematurely due to the government’s failure to release the necessary funds, the state has released the dues and announced an inquiry into the delay. The commission has also been given an extension of two months to complete its probe.

“We have released the outstanding amount today. I have also directed additional chief secretary Shrikant Singh to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of dereliction of duty by home department officials. Action would be taken against officers responsible for the delay,” said home minister Anil Deshmukh who had convened an urgent meeting of the finance and home departments on Saturday.

The home department also decided to give a fifth extension of two months to the commission headed by the retired chief justice of Calcutta high court JN Patel and comprising former chief secretary Sumeet Mullick.

On Friday, the commission had written to the state government to complain of delays in disbursal of funds required for its day-to-day operations. The letter stated that the state home department was supposed to submit a supplementary demand of ₹65 lakh after the commission was given an extension in November 2019. The commission also alleged its officers were ill-treated by home department officials when the former had demanded the dues be released.

On January 1, 2018, riots broke out in Pune district on the occasion of the 200th commemoration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the East India Company defeated the Peshwas with the help of Dalit soldiers. One person was killed in these riots and at least 11 arrested, two of whom are out on bail.

On February 9, 2018, the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had ordered a probe into the case.