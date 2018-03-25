Professor held for demanding kiss from student in Mumbai

A professor was detained by the police in Ghatkopar after he allegedly demanded a kiss from a 17-year-old female student, studying in a junior college, in exchange for more marks during exam.

The incident took place in a Ghatkopar college on March 8, but it was reported on Saturday. The girl narrated the incident to her family, after which the irate family members launched a protest at the Pant Nagar police station.

The accused professor is in his thirties.

Rohini Kale, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station, said, “The accused demanded a kiss from the girl to increase her marks in an exam. We have registered a case against the professor, and he is being questioned further.”

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 A (making sexually coloured remarks) and also under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).