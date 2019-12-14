Project-hit Diva residents protest rehabilitation

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:49 IST

Residents, affected by the road-widening project near Diva railway station, protested on Friday. The civic body has announced to rehabilitate the project- affected people to another area in Diva. But, the residents do not want to be shifted to another area but are demanding space in the same place near station area.

Around 350 families will be affected by the project.

“Thane Municipal Corporation has begun the road-widening project and will shift residents to Padale village which is around 12 kilometres from Diva station. We want to live in the same area. We formed a human chain to protest against the civic body’s decision,” said Archana Patil, 32, a project-affected resident from Diva station road.

The residents held hands and formed a chain from Diva station road till Chandrangan tower in Diva (East), which is around 500 metres away. They protested for two hours.

“The civic body should first take action against builders who have constructed on the plot which comes under Development Plan of TMC,” said Aadesh Bhagat, a local resident and activist from Bharatiya Janata Party.

The civic officials said residents cannot be rehabilitated in the same area as the Diva station road comes under Development Plan.

“The road widening has to be carried out at the same spot to construct Diva road overbridge. The same spot comes under DP of TMC and has been encroached by several illegal buildings. Around four months ago, residents got notice to vacate their homes. They will be shifted to Padale village near Diva,” said a senior official from TMC.

“The road-widening project at Diva station road is likely to be completed within two years,” added an official from TMC.

According to railway officials, the Diva road overbridge comes under the road widening plan of the civic body. It will be 723 metres long and 14.80 metres wide. Central Railway and TMC have contributed 50% each for construction of RoB.