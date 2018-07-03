Railway minister orders probe into Andheri Bridge Collapse in Mumbai

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday ordered an inquiry soon after a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed on the Western Railway tracks in Mumbai, injuring five people.

“Part of road overbridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety,” Goyal tweeted.

Monitoring the situation in Mumbai. Working towards restoring harbour line operations by around 2 pm. https://t.co/8F46hC1pkx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 3, 2018

A portion of the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road, which connects Andheri East and Andheri West collapsed at 7:30 am following heavy overnight rains.

The crash has affected Mumbai’s lifeline -- the suburban train services.