Bridge collapses near Mumbai’s Andheri station, local train services hit, thousands stranded

A part of a foot overbridge collapsed at Andheri station in Mumbai on Tuesday morning following heavy rain, hitting suburban local train services, a Western Railway spokesman said.

The bridge, which connects Andheri West and Andheri East, also damaged the overhead wire structures, hampering train services on Western and Suburban line.

Central railway trains were also running late due to heavy rain.

Two pedestrians were reportedly injured but there is no official confirmation yet.

Commuters stranded at Borivali station, Mumbai. (HT Photo)

“Railway staff has been rushed to the site and all possible efforts are being made to restore traffic,” the spokesman said.

“Our train was stuck at Jogeshwari station for about 30 minute before the train crew announced. From there, I walked to the highway where I somehow managed to catch an auto,” said Rutu Charan, a Jogeshwari resident.

Heavy rush and chaos was reported from several stations. The Central Railways (CR) opened extra counters at Dadar and Ghatkopar to cope with the rush.

“Crowd management machinery has been strengthened at all major stations from Ghatkopar onwards,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of the Central Railways.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city resulting in traffic jams.