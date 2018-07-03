Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Mumbai and suburbs; more showers predicted

Heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning caused waterlogging in several areas and a part of a foot overbridge collapsed at Andheri station hitting suburban local train services during morning rush hours.

There have been continuous showers from Monday night to Tuesday early morning after intensity of rainfall increased from evening onwards.

The weather bureau’s forecast on Tuesday morning said that intermittent rain is likely to occur in the city and its suburbs with heavy rain at isolated places throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The monsoon current along with active weather systems along the Konkan coast, east-central Arabian Sea and north of Maharashtra is leading to moderate to heavy showers. Heavy rain is expected to continue for Mumbai and surrounding areas for 48 hours (from Tuesday morning),” KS Hosalikar, India Meteorological Department’s deputy director general (western region), said.

The suburbs recorded 88mm rain and south Mumbai recorded 43mm between 8.30pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday. Rainfall between 8.30am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday was 131.4mm in the suburbs and 75.2mm in south Mumbai.

As per the weather department’s classification, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm is ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm is ‘extreme’.

Hosalikar added that reports of heavy showers were received from the eastern suburbs and parts of the western suburbs. Moderate rain was recorded during early hours of Tuesday from south Mumbai.

Waterlogging was reported from areas like Sion, Powai and Kandivli, and local trains were delayed between Andheri and Vile Parle along the western line after the bridge collapsed.

A Western Railway spokesperson said the bridge, which connects Andheri West and Andheri East, also damaged the overhead wire structures, hampering train services on Western and Harbour lines as well.

Two pedestrians are reportedly injured but there is no official confirmation yet.

Several commuters were stuck in the local trains and many got off and started walking on the tracks.