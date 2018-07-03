Mumbai rains LIVE: Part of bridge collapses near Andheri railway station; 3 injured, one person found alive in debris

Three people were injured as a foot overbridge near the Andheri railway station collapsed on Tuesday morning, stalling train services on the Western line of the Mumbai suburban railway system. The bridge is part of the Gokhale bridge that connects Andheri West to East.

Mumbai had witnessed an increase in rainfall activity on Monday after mostly dry weather over the weekend.

The weather bureau said Mumbai could expect a wet week ahead as intermittent rain with a few heavy spells was forecast from Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Follow live updates here:

9:33 AM IST BEST runs extra buses between Andheri and Borivali Extra buses are being run between Andheri and Borival for the convenience of commuters, said Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). “We will also ask our staff to make necessary announcements so the passengers get proper information,” said Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager of BEST.





9:30 AM IST Rains delay train services on Central line Services on the Central line has been affected due to heavy rain, with trains running late. Services on the Harbour line are running with a 15-20 minute delay. The Central Railway has opened extra counters at Dadar and Ghatkopar stations.





9:27 AM IST Efforts on to restore Western line services “Senior Railway Officers along with suitable staff have been rushed to the site and all possible efforts are being ensured to restore the traffic on affected section at the earliest,” said Western Railway.





9:24 AM IST Don’t panic: Central Railway to commuters Central Railway urges commuters to travel without panicking. “Don’t believe in rumours. Crowd management machinery on Central Railway stations have been strengthened,” CR tweeted.





9:12 AM IST One person rescued from debris Mumbai North-East MP Kirit Somaiya tweets that one person has been found in the debris. Andheri FOB collapse, FireBrigade & Railway Officials told me 1 person is caught in the debris, he is live, Fire Brigade Team confident of save his life — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 3, 2018 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot of the bridge collapse.





9:06 AM IST Railway to restore Harbour line services first “Trains on the Central Railway’s main, harbour and trans-harbour lines are running normally,” Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, said. Harbour line passengers affected on the Western line between Andheri and Bandra have been allowed to travel on the Central line for now. The Railways says it will first try to restore Harbour line services first.





9:02 AM IST Western and Harbour line train services hit The bridge collapse stalled train services on the Western line of the Mumbai suburban railway system, with all train services between Churchgate and Andheri suspended initially. The Virar-Goregaon and Churchgate- Bandra services were quickly restored. However, train services between Andheri and Bandra are likely to be suspended for hours.



