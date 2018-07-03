BJP, Shiv Sena trade charges over Andheri bridge collapse

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena on Tuesday blamed each other after a part of an overbridge collapsed on railway tracks in Andheri following rains in Mumbai, paralysing rail and road traffic in the area.

The BJP’s member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was responsible for the bridge, while mayor V Mahadeshwar, who is from the Shiv Sena, said the Indian Railways maintained it and BMC was only providing the funds.

“We are not responsible for the construction, maintenance or the audit of the foot overbridge in the railway premises,” BMC’s additional municipal commissioner Idzes Kundan also said.

“Audit and maintenance of the foot overbridge are with Western Railway,” chief engineer SO Kori said.

Railways minister Piyush Goyal said he was monitoring the situation in Mumbai after the Andheri bridge collapse and that officials were working to restore operations on the Harbour Line by around 2pm.

“Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety,” he tweeted.

Five people were injured in the mishap, two of them seriously, and admitted to Cooper Hospital in Juhu.

A 40-member team of the National Disaster Response Force was pressed into service to carry out rescue work.

The debris on the site was removed manually as machines could not be deployed. By late afternoon, railway workers could be seen carrying out restoration work on the tracks.

An official from Disaster Management Unit told news agency PTI that incessant rains caused cracks in the overbridge, which later resulted in the collapse.

“Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added.

The bridge is a part of the Gokhale Flyover on SV Road that connects Andheri West to East.