Heard a loud bang and sparks flew from overhead wires as Mumbai bridge collapsed: eyewitness

“There was a loud bang and panic all around,” said a commuter on a Mumbai local that had a narrow escape when a foot overbridge collapsed at Andheri station on Tuesday morning.

Nishit Sariya, an executive in a private financial firm said: “Few minutes after the train pulled out of the station we heard a big bang and the train came to an abrupt halt. Passengers panicked and jumped on the tracks. We saw part of the bridge had collapsed and overhead wire was sparking. We had a close shave.”

Thousands of commuters were stranded in trains and at railway stations after the bridge connecting Andheri East and Andheri West collapsed.

“Our train was stuck at Jogeshwari station for about 30 minutes. From there I walked to the highway where I somehow managed to catch an auto and now reached Santacruz. My mother is still stuck at Jogeshwari,” said Rutu Charan, a Jogeshwari resident.