Railways set to repair most foot overbridges after the monsoon

mumbai

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:21 IST

Commuters travelling on the suburban railway network may be inconvenienced as the Railways plans to undertake maintenance work on its foot overbridges (FoB) on Central and Western Railway (CR, WR) soon. However, a senior CR official said there will be no major inconvenience to passengers as no bridges will be shut down.

“We are undertaking changes, but that will be done in a phase-wise manner. We are working with other agencies to reconstruct the bridges,” said the official. The work is likely to start after the monsoon.

The CR has received 19 new reports of FoBs from IIT-Bombay. Though the reports do not indicate the need for any immediate closure of bridges, the Railways will close down and reconstruct some FoBs.

Of the bridges that will be dismantled and reconstructed is the 97-year-old one at Masjid railway station, towards Kalyan; an FoB at Dadar station; a 100-year-old FoB near the railway workshop in Matunga; the Dharavi public FoB; Thane bunder public bridge; and an FoB at Prabhadevi station.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 07:21 IST