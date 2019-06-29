Rain batters Thane, Kalyan; throws life out of gear

Heavy rain on Friday brought the city to a standstill, with as many as 13 spots witnessing waterlogging and debunking the civic body’s claims of being prepared for the monsoon.

No injuries or deaths were reported from any part of the city.

Thane received 182.87mm of rain, its highest so far this year since the onset of the monsoon. As office goers woke up to a heavy downpour, they were in for a grindingly slow ride along Ghodbunder Road, the eastern express highway, Teen Hath Naka, Kopri Bridge and Kharegaon toll plaza. Heavy traffic was also witnessed in on Thane-Belapur Road and Manpada in the evening.

Ankoor Anvekar, 27, a resident of Charai, said, “There was heavy traffic congestion near the Masunda Lake Circle. I was stuck for over 15 minutes.”

A senior officer from traffic police said, “Due to heavy rainfall, traffic congestion was observed in Kapurbawdi, Teen Hath Naka, Ghodbunder Road and Thane railway station. There was a major traffic jam in areas of Mumbra, Shilphata, Narpoli and Nasik Road due to the breakdown of some heavy vehicles. We deployed wardens in various corners of the city to manage the traffic round the clock.”

Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said, “Waterlogging was witnessed in Makhmali Lake, Masunda Lake, Saraswati School in Naupada, Balkum, Rutu Park, Kharkar Ali, Shil and Mumbra. We provided water pumps to all areas that reached out to us.”

Kadam also said that 12 trees had fallen due to flooding. Unlike the pre-monsoon showers, however, this spell of rain did not cause water to enter people’s homes.

13 trees, electric pole fall in Kalyan

People had to wade through knee-deep water in several areas of Kalyan and Dombivli as the twin cities received 96mm of rainfall on Friday.

Thirteen trees, as well as an electric pole, fell from the rain battering at Tisgaon Naka, Ganesh Nagar and DB Chowk in Adharwadi. Civic body officials claimed all trees were removed immediately.

Reports of waterlogging emerged from several places for the first time. “This was the first time I saw waterlogging outside Thakurli station. The railways recently constructed a wall in this area to stop trespassing, which we feel is the reason for waterlogging,” said Sandeep Nair, 34, who commutes to Ghatkopar by train every day.

Pranesh Rao, 44, another commuter claimed the railways had not made any provision to drain stormwater while building the wall.

A railway official at Thakurli station, requesting anonymity, said, “The wall was built to control trespassing at the station. We had left a small drain to let the water pass. But it hasn’t helped. We have dug up a small trench in the area to give an outlet for the water as soon as we heard about the incident.”

In Kalyan, waterlogging was also reported at Lokgram, Chakki Naka, Khadegolivali and Hanuman Nagar in Kalyan (East) and Atali, Chikanghar and Beturkarpada in Kalyan (West). In Dombivli, waterlogging was reported at Tukaram Nagar.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed it had demolished an 80-year-old building, declared as dangerous, at Agra Road. “The two-floored building had not caved in but we demolished it as a precautionary measure,” said Prasad Thakur, assistant public relations officer, KDMC.

The KDMC also said it had started demolishing the Nair Building at Karpewadi in Kalyan (East), a portion of which had collapsed on a nearby chawl on Thursday evening.

Traffic snarls were reported in Kongaon and Patripool area due to the heavy downpour during rush hour.

Shops flooded in Ulhasnagar

Several shops at Shiv Plaza Market saw water entering their premises while waterlogging was also witnessed at Nehru Chowk, Sapna Garden, Aman Theatres and New Link Road.

Sashikant Dayma, a local social activist, said “The market area of the city was badly affected. This has revealed how much nullah cleaning was done by the civic body. Shopkeepers were busy removing their wares throughout the day.”

Vinod Kene, chief sanitary inspector of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), said, “Nehru Chowk saw severe waterlogging because the area’s nullah was choked with garbage. We have initiated the work of unclogging it.”

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 00:51 IST