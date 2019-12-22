Rajasthan scam mastermind held in Dahisar

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:39 IST

Vijay Rawal, the mastermind behind a credit cooperative society scam of ₹26 crore in Rajasthan in 2017, was recently arrested from Dahisar.

A total of 13 crime cases related to the scam have been registered against Rawal in 2017 and 2018. The cooperative society is registered in Sirohi district, Rajasthan. Dahisar police said they received a tip-off that Rawal was hiding at a relative’s place in Harishankar Tiwari chawl at SV Road, Dahisar (East).

“Our team arrested him on Friday from his relative’s place and alerted the Rajasthan Police who arrived in the city on Saturday and left with him after taking his transit remand from the magistrate court. The accused had gone into hiding after the high court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea,” said Hanif Mujawar, senior police inspector, Dahisar police station.