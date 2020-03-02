e-paper
Rashmi Thackeray named editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'

Rashmi Thackeray named editor of Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’

mumbai Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:13 IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has taken over as editor of the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamana. The post was previously held by her husband.

The last page of the Sunday edition of the daily featured Rashmi’s name as editor, effectively announcing the development.

Sanjay Raut remains the executive editor of the paper, to carry out all routine work.

Rashmi, who has mainly stayed away from active politics, is said to be in the know of all political decisions of the Shiv Sena. Thackeray consults her on political decisions.

People close to the Sena leadership say she has a good understanding of political matters and she played a role in Thackeray’s decision to form an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Rashmi is also one of the trustees of Prabodhan Prakashan, under which Saamana and Dopahar Ka Saamana are published.

Thackeray held the post of editor since 2012, when his father, Sena supremo Bal Thackeray passed away.

He had resigned as the editor of Saamana on November 28, ahead of taking his oath as chief minister.

Bal Thackeray, who edited the paper until his death in November 2012, was the founder-editor of the mouthpiece.

Saamana was founded on January 23, 1988, as a means to convey Bal Thackeray’s views to the people of Maharashtra.

Since then it has become a platform through which the Shiv Sena puts out its stand about political and development issues in Maharashtra and across the country, along with opinions about other current affairs.

