Ratan Tata appointed chairman of Mumbai univ advisory council

mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:15 IST

The advisory council of the University of Mumbai (MU) on Tuesday nominated Ratan Tata as its chairman. Tata is chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and chairman of Tata Trusts.

The provision for a seven-member advisory council was proposed in the Maharashtra State Public Universities Act, 2016, and this is the first time that these members have been appointed. On Tuesday, MU announced the names of two members of the advisory council in addition to Tata’s name as chairman. Veteran scientist Anil Kakodkar and Maharashtra’s additional chief secretary Sujata Saunik will be part of the council along with the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor of MU, who will hold the ex-officio posts.

Tata has not issued any statement about his appointment, but MU said he sent a letter accepting the post. The names of two more members will be revealed soon. “The role of the advisory council is to generate reports and action plans in academic, research and development, administration, generation of financial resources and governance so as to make the university academically vibrant, administratively efficient and financially a strong system,” said a statement released by MU.

The council will also monitor university activities and provide information and critical analyses, and comment on the progress of the university as well as help with strategic perspective planning. It will meet at least twice a year.

“Once the council members are appointed, we will meet and discuss the action plan. The aim, at present, is to follow the state universities Act,” said Kakodkar, who has served as a secretary in the Union government and was formerly chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India as well as director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.