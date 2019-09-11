Reay Road bridge shut for 4 days

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:51 IST

The BMC on Wednesday shut the Reay Road bridge near Sewri for traffic as one of its pillars was found to be extremely damaged after a truck rammed into it at 6am. The BMC will now replace the damaged pillar. The bridge, and the Barristernath Pai road under it, will be shut for four days.

The Byculla police have booked the truck driver, Prithviraj Jadhav, 30, for rash driving.

The bridge runs above the harbour railway line, Barristernath Pai road, and a Mumbai Port Trust road. The bridge connects the east and west side of Reay Road station. On Wednesday afternoon, the BMC directed structural auditor, Structwell, which was appointed one month back to re-audit all bridges in the Island city following the Himalaya bridge collapse, to inspect the Reay Road bridge. Structwell has suggested replacing the damaged column of the bridge. According to a previous audit of the Reay Road bridge done by DD Desai, the firm that audited the Himalaya bridge and blacklisted after the bridge collapse, the Reay Road bridge needed major repair work.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:51 IST