e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Relief to Arnab Goswami as high court suspends FIRs against him

Relief to Arnab Goswami as high court suspends FIRs against him

mumbai Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:55 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday suspended the first information reports (FIRs) filed against the editor in chief of the news channel Republic TV Arnab Goswami. The court said no coercive action should be taken against Goswami till further orders.

On April 22 and May 2, two FIRs were registered against Goswami at NM Joshi Marg and Pydhonie respectively, charging Goswami under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for making allegedly communal comments on his TV show.

The division bench of justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla, responding to the writ petition filed by Goswami to quash the two FIRs, said, “Seventy years into our republic we cannot be seen to be skating on thin ice so much so that mere mention of a place of worship will lead to animosity or hatred amongst religious communities causing upheaval and conflagration on the streets. Subscribing to such a view would stifle all legitimate discussions and debates in the public domain.”

Referring to observations made by the Supreme Court in Goswami’s case, the bench said, “India’s freedoms will rest safely as long as journalists can speak to power without being chilled by a threat of reprisal; free citizens cannot exist when the news media is chained to adhere to one position.”

The bench noted there was no evidence to suggest Goswami had tried to cause public disharmony. “We cannot have the spectacle of a Damocles’ sword hanging over the head of a journalist while conducting a public debate,” said the court in its order.

In its statement, Phoenix Legal, which represented Goswami, said, “Both FIRs now stand suspended until Arnab’s petition is disposed of finally. The police cannot take any action concerning them or any coercive steps against Arnab and his colleagues at Republic TV.”

top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In