Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Robotics championship in Navi Mumbai: Students create robots with a purpose

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:46 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

More than 260 students participated in a national-level two-day robotics championship, which started on Saturday, at Euro School, Airoli.

Students between the age group of 6 to 16 will build robots based on the challenges given to them.

The winners of the competition will be announced on Sunday and they will get an opportunity to travel to China to participate in an international-level championship.

Makebot and MakeX are co-organising the championship in India.

Amit Verma, CEO and director of Makebot, said, “Our aim is to challenge youngsters to solve real world problems such as viral infection, food safety, recycling and environmental pollution, among others. Based on the difficulty levels, the championship is divided into two programmes.”

“Through this championship, we will help children in areas such as design, precise control, software programming and strategy analysis,” added Verma.

For students, the event was a learning ground to improve.

Shreyas Ghoge, 11, one of the participants from Gujarat, said, “It was fun to create the robot based on the specifications mentioned. Moreover, we had to display the problem-solving skills it possessed. We learnt a lot watching other participants and their innovative ideas.”

