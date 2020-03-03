Row over screening documentary at TISS

mumbai

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:14 IST

The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Wednesday protested against the institute’s recent decision to not allow the screening of Anand Patwardhan’s documentary film, ‘Ram Ke Naam’, on the campus.

In an email marked to the students’ union, the TISS administration stated that students will not be allowed to screen the documentary and hold protest later on. The documentary made in 1992, explores the Babri Masjid case. HT has a copy of the email.

“We have been receiving calls and mails from various external stakeholders regarding the screening of the documentary. This [email] is to inform you to maintain peace on campus and not to engage in any initiative that can provoke unrest in the campus,” said an email addressed to the TISS Students’ Union.

It further states, “There is no permission to use the quadrangle for screening of the documentary and other activities mentioned, including the candlelight march.”

Students, however, are unhappy with the forceful suppression of the rights of the student community, based on the pressure by “external stakeholders”. “We were not planning to step out of the campus, then why should any outsiders be bothered with our activities, unless we are doing something illegal? It’s sad that instead of standing up for us, the institute is asking us to not raise our voices altogether,” said another TISS student.

On the day of the screening last week, the institute apprehended the projector and sound system.

“We immediately arranged for laptops and watched the documentary on computer screens. This was followed by a small candlelight march,” said a student of the institute on condition of anonymity.

The documentary is freely available on the internet.

The institute in its email to students has also requested the students to refrain from undertaking any activities within the campus which may “disturb the academic environment and peace.”