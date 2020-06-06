e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years

Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years

mumbai Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

While interrogating the case of a 2019 heist at a gold loan firm, police solved the case of another Axis Bank heist case of August 2013, in which six men looted the cash van when the cash was being loaded in it, at Sriprastha,Nallasopara(W) branch of the bank. One of the accused in the gold loan firm case also confessed to committing the bank heist.

The police were investigating the September 20, 2019 heist of Rs 1.75 crore from a private gold loan firm in Nallasopara, in which four accused were arrested by the local crime branch in Palghar on Thursday. “The four accused are remanded in police custody till June 15 by the Vasai court, and one of the accused in the gold loan theft confessed of the Rs 3.87 crore Axis bank heist of August 28, 2013,” said Dattatray Shinde, SP, Palghar on Friday.

