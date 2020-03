mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:19 IST

Two people were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch and hand sanitisers, face masks worth over Rs 50 lakh were seized in raids at Saki Naka and Nagpada on Tuesday. At a factory in Saki Naka, hand sanitisers worth Rs 22.13 lakh were seized. A shop in Nagpada was also raided and masks worth Rs 30 lakh were seized.