Safety first: Special training likely for Ganesh mandal volunteers in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:53 IST

Representatives of Ganpati mandals on Saturday met senior police officers to discuss the need for special training for its members, in wake of security being beefed up across the country following the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

However, Mumbai police said they are yet to finalise the course of action. “A meeting was held on Saturday. It is just a proposal for now and we have not yet finalised it,” said a spokesperson of Mumbai Police. Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella organisation of Ganpati mandals in the city, said that members of the mandals would be briefed about the working of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS)and how to tackle any untoward situation. He said the training – which would involve demonstration and videos showing previous cases handled by BDS – would begin (zone-wise) on Monday.

“There is a disaster management training that takes place every year for the volunteers. But, this year, as there is high alert across the country and the Ganpati festival is around the corner, we want volunteers to help the police,” said Dahibavkar. He said the volunteers are not only being trained for Ganesh Chathurthi, but they could also help during Navratri and Diwali.

BSGSS has instructed all the mandals to install CCTV cameras and metal detectors to ensure that adequate security arrangements are in place. “We have asked organisers putting up mandals in small lanes to abide by the high court guidelines and stick to the area allotted to them,” said Anand Bedekar, member of BSGSS.

Earlier this month, a resolution proposing repealing of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accords special status to J&K, got approval from the President. This led to a bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 2.

