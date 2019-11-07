Sanpada garden to be inaugurated this month:NMMC

mumbai

Seven months after it was built, the sensory integration garden for special children is still waiting to be inaugurated.

An official from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said it would be inaugurated this month.

Mayor Jayawant Sutar said, “I will visit the garden this week to ensure that it is ready to open for public. Though installations have been completed, some of the plants are not fully grown.”

He said, “The garden will be inaugurated this month and the guest list might include ministers from new cabinet.”

Built at a cost of ₹6.7 crore, the work on the project started in 2017. The work was completed in March this year.

Located at Sector 11 in Sanpada, this is the first sensory garden to be built in Navi Mumbai.

Visitors can touch rocks, smell flowers and herbs. The garden has been developed

An official from the garden department said, “The inauguration will be done after the formation of the new cabinet in Maharashtra. The garden is not only about installing the equipment but also to ensure that saplings planted are up to the mark.”

There are visual appealing plants such as coleus, crotons and flowering vincas, plants with leaves of varying tastes like stevia (sweet), oxalis (sour), peppermint (minty), curry leaves (spicy) owa and bitters. Plants with distinct smells and those with leaves of various textures have been planted.

The garden is divided into three zones games and sports for kids, open lawn, water body and a hall, meditation centre and an artificial pond.