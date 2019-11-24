Schools in Maharashtra asked to do self-assessment under Centre’s initiative

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:27 IST

The state education department has asked all schools in Maharashtra to complete their self-evaluation for the central government’s National Programme on School Standards and Evaluation (also known as Shaala Siddhi) initiative. Schools have to assess their performance on some important teaching-learning parameters.

As part of the self-evaluation, all stakeholders including head teacher/ principal, teachers, students, parents and members of the school management committee have to participate in the process. Schools have to assess their performance on various outcomes. From entering infrastructural details to assessing learning levels of students at various classes in some key subjects is essential under the system. At the end of self-evaluation, schools have to enter the data on a centralised portal.

Teachers said that the circular has come a few days after schools reopened post-Diwali break as a result of which there is a lot of data to feed for various initiatives. “We also had to fill forms for board exams and this comes as an additional task. The department should have given some more time to complete it,” said a teacher of a suburban school.

Following self-evaluation, schools would be assessed on the basis of their overall performance and improvement from previous assessments by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

Recently, the department also asked officials to conduct a fresh round of inspections for schools after it found that a lot of officials did not send complete data on these inspections. In such cases, a fresh round of external inspections will be conducted soon.