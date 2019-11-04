e-paper
Science, math videos for kids in nine languages, courtesy IIT-B

mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:36 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Twenty-six students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) are creating educational audio-video content for Class 6 to Class 10 students in nine languages for free.

Every week, the students of the IIT-B’s National Service Scheme (NSS) wing upload around two educational videos, in Science and Maths, on their YouTube channel – Open Learning Initiative (OLI). In August, the channel reached 1 lakh subscribers.

The videos are developed, designed and recorded by the IIT-B students in Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Odia, Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali.

“Going forward, we plan to expand the videos to more classes and subjects,” said Vaibhav Chandan, department head, educational outreach of NSS, developing content for OLI.

He added that developing content for OLI is a three-pronged process. “The 15 first year volunteers of NSS create the content using textbooks. These are reviewed by the nine volunteers from the second year and two volunteers from the third-year. Then there is a final review conducted by the person uploading the video,” he said.

The students were prompted to start the initiative in 2015 as there is a crucial dearth of free, educational content in regional languages.

