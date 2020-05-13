e-paper
Screening, home quarantine mandatory for train passengers: State

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
The state government on Wednesday issued a notification outlining the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed at railway stations for the screening and health protocol for passengers entering Maharashtra on outstation trains, which resumed on Tuesday.

The notification, issued by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, has fixed the responsibility on district collectors and the municipal commissioner in Mumbai to ensure screening of passengers, their home quarantine for 14 days, and transport facilities from the railway stations.

“Asymptomatic passengers should be allowed to go home after screening. They should be stamped and directed to follow a 14-day home quarantine. Relatives coming to receive them at the railway stations should be allowed by showing the e-ticket as a pass to travel to the station. Two and three-wheelers will not be allowed to transport passengers and private cars will be allowed to carry 2 passengers less than the vehicle’s capacity,” the order states.

The transport commissioner has also been directed to arrange for the buses and taxi services from the railway stations by following the lockdown SOP.

