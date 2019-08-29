Self-ticketing units to help you skip long queues at 27 CR stations

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:04 IST

The Central Railway (CR) plans to make it easier for passengers to get tickets for suburban and outstation trains by setting up self-ticketing zones at its stations. Sixty-eight self-ticketing experience zones (STEZs) set up at 27 railway stations will have screens, automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM), and a designated area for UTS mobile application-based issuing of railway tickets, according to the CR.

These ticketing zones will be available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Vikroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Sandhurst Road, Masjid Bunder, Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, Chinchpokli, Currey Road, Parel, Sion, Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Nahur, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, Thakurli and Kopar railway stations.

“The zones will aim to facilitate and provide additional space for passengers to purchase tickets. Passengers will not have to stand in queues at ticketing counters and can directly purchase tickets on the different screens in the zones. Annual earnings of ₹22.98 lakh are expected to be generated from the zones,” said a senior CR official.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:04 IST