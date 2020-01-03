Self-vending machines to open at Dombivli, Kalyan stations soon

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:45 IST

After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Self-Ticketing Zone (STZ), will soon be operational at Dombivli and Kalyan stations. The STZ, introduced to promote cashless ticketing, will consist of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) and Mobile ticket Vending Machines (MTVMs).

“Kalyan and Dombivli are two stations among the 27 railway stations on the Central Railway (CR), which will have more than 60 such STZs. The STZs in Thane are already operational for commuters,” said a senior official from CR.

“The kiosks made by railways at major stations will have ATVMs and MTVMs for Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application-based issuing of railway tickets. Railway staff will also be available to direct the commuters on how to use the ticketing devices,” added the official.

First such zone was introduced last year at CSMT, said a CR official. “The aim of the zones is to reduce the long queues at the counters. The STZs will help passengers to purchase the tickets directly. Stations like Thane and Kalyan, which have more passengers travelling daily, will be provided with more ATVMs,” said the official.

The STZ recently started at Thane station. “The zone built near the ticket counter at platform number one of Thane station was opened two days ago. Similar zones built at Dombivli and Kalyan stations will soon be operational,” added the official.