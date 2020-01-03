e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Self-vending machines to open at Dombivli, Kalyan stations soon

Self-vending machines to open at Dombivli, Kalyan stations soon

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:45 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Self-Ticketing Zone (STZ), will soon be operational at Dombivli and Kalyan stations. The STZ, introduced to promote cashless ticketing, will consist of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) and Mobile ticket Vending Machines (MTVMs).

“Kalyan and Dombivli are two stations among the 27 railway stations on the Central Railway (CR), which will have more than 60 such STZs. The STZs in Thane are already operational for commuters,” said a senior official from CR.

“The kiosks made by railways at major stations will have ATVMs and MTVMs for Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application-based issuing of railway tickets. Railway staff will also be available to direct the commuters on how to use the ticketing devices,” added the official.

First such zone was introduced last year at CSMT, said a CR official. “The aim of the zones is to reduce the long queues at the counters. The STZs will help passengers to purchase the tickets directly. Stations like Thane and Kalyan, which have more passengers travelling daily, will be provided with more ATVMs,” said the official.

The STZ recently started at Thane station. “The zone built near the ticket counter at platform number one of Thane station was opened two days ago. Similar zones built at Dombivli and Kalyan stations will soon be operational,” added the official.

top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News