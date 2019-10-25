Sena loses Bandra East to 27-year-old Congress scion

mumbai

The city’s mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket, lost to Zeeshan Siddique, 27, of the Congress, in the Bandra East constituency on Thursday. The seat is in the Sena’s home turf; Matoshree, the residence of the party’s first family, the Thackerays is in Bandra East.

Siddique, son of former Congress minister Baba Siddique, won by 5,790 votes. The Sena’s votes were divided between its sitting MLA Trupti Sawant who wasn’t given a ticket and decided to contest as an independent, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)’s Akhil Chitre,

The Congress polled 38, 337 votes; the Shiv Sena, 32,547 votes, Sawant, 24,071 votes, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Mohammed Qureshi, 12,594 votes and the MNS, 10,683 votes.

Mahadeshwar said: “I am a fighter and winning or losing is part of the game. I will have to accept whatever is the mandate of the citizens.”

Siddique, one of the youngest candidates in the city, maintained that people wanted change: “Let me tell you that I got not only minority votes, but also votes from other areas, including Kalanagar, where Matoshree is located. The youth have voted for me in large numbers.”

Sawant said senior leaders of her party made a mistake by not giving her a ticket . “ It will be difficult for the Sena to get this seat back now. I hope the party realises it now.”

Political commentator Prakash Bal agreed. “We can safely say that the Sena misjudged the mood of the locals by not giving a ticket to Sawant.” The Bandra East constituency has a significant number of Muslim and Dalit voters. Between 1999 and 2009, the seat was with the Congress, and in 2009 and 2014, the seat was won by the late Bala Sawant (Trupti Sawant contested and won the seat after her husband’s death) .

