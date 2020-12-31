e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
‘Sena man attack a result of rivalry between gangsters’

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:57 IST
Suraj Ojha
Gangster Prasad Pujari had ordered the attack on Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav to establish supremacy over gangster Kumar Pillai, who was considered a local don in the area, said police sources.

Pujari, who was once Pillai’s close aide, started his own gang after Pillai was arrested in 2016. At present Pujari is believed to be operating out of China.

On December 19, Jadhav was shot at by a lone assailant near a temple at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli. The anti-extortion cell arrested three persons in connection with the attack. Call data record of one of the arrested led the police to Pujari.

According to police sources, no connection has yet been established between Jadhav and the gangsters.

Investigations revealed Pujari entered China in March 2008 on a visitor’s visa, which expired in May the same year. After which he obtained the permit for temporary stay (a copy of his application is with HT). He is believed to be currently residing in Shenzhen, sources added.

Pillai, who is also from Tagore Nagar, had more prominence in the area as the local gangster whereas Pujari was considered his aide. Sources said Pujari wanted to establish his own gang and run an extortion racket. In order to prove supremacy in the area, Pujari had ordered the firing on Jadhav on December 19.

